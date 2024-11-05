Fighting Till the End - Donald J. Trump Wins 2024 Race

It's a return to glory. We’ve witnessed the greatest political comeback of all time. Donald J. Trump has been elected president of the United States again. He’s retaken his job. He’s endured incessant attacks by the liberal media, Democratic Party lawmakers, a rogue Justice Department, and a vindictive, dementia-ridden president—and he’s defeated them all.

Trump was able to cobble together a diverse coalition of Hispanics, working-class voters, and rural voters to clinch victory. Only 28 percent of Americans felt the country was heading in the right direction—no incumbent party has ever retained the White House with an atrocious stat line.

We’ll go through the exits and the media reactions later, but Donald J. Trump has been elected as the next president, becoming the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms.

