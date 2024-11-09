FEMA official who told workers to avoid Florida homes with Trump signs fired

The Federal Emergency Management Agency supervisor accused of ordering her subordinates to skip Florida homes with Trump campaign signs has been fired.

Marn’i Washington was sacked for telling disaster relief workers in Lake Placid, Fla., to “not go to homes with yard signs supporting President-elect Trump,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Saturday.

“This is a clear violation of FEMA’s core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation,” she said, adding, “This employee has been terminated and we have referred the matter to the Office of Special Counsel.

“I will continue to do everything I can to make sure this never happens again.”The disturbing directive was allegedly made in late October, as Washington, 39, worked with a FEMA team in the central Florida town in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

“Avoid homes advertising Trump,” she wrote in a “best practices” memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Wire.

The instructions also advised them to stay hydrated and to “follow the rules.”

She also gave the direction verbally, according to the report.

Washington’s sister April Brown, 39, claimed she was stunned to hear about her sibling’s brazen actions.“I’m completely shocked,” she said.

“I can tell you that she set out to help and serve all people,” she continued.

“With her being in that position with FEMA I can’t see her doing anything like that.”

It is unclear why Washington ordered her staff to play politics with their relief efforts, but local officials tore into the former fed discriminating against residents.“In times of need, we’re all Americans,” Dustin Woods, 39, a pastor and member of the town’s Local Planning Agency board, told The Post.

NY Post