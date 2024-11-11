Fans demand Fox Sports fire Michael Strahan over cowardly act during national anthem

Fox Sports' NFL analyst Michael Strahan has been criticized by viewers on social media for not placing his hand over his heart during the national anthem on Sunday.

The Fox team, which also includes the likes of Terry Bradshaw and Rob Gronkowski, presented their show from the San Diego Naval Base ahead of Veterans Day on Monday.

The national anthem was played on the show before Sunday's busy schedule of NFL action started with a large number of military personnel stood around the crew.

As per tradition, most members of the Fox panel lined up and placed their right hands over their hearts. That included Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Bradshaw, Gronkowski, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer.

However Strahan, who played 15 seasons with the New York Giants and is currently a regular host of Good Morning America, decided to keep his hands interlocked in front of him.

We conclude our show at the Naval Base San Diego with the national anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lDb2g6oF0f — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 10, 2024

Daily Mail