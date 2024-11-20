Europe preps for WWIII: Secret German docs reveal plans for 800,000 troops in case Russia invades NATO

WASHINGTON — This is Doomsday prepping, European style.

Secret documents revealed Wednesday that Berlin has begun making plans for how it could help deploy as many as 800,000 NATO troops — including Americans — into Ukraine as Russia’s nuclear saber-rattling reaches new heights.

“Operation Deutschland” is a 1,000-page plan to prepare Germany for the possibility of a World War III scenario.

The top-secret papers reportedly detail specific buildings and infrastructure to protect so they can be utilized by the military, how businesses and civilians should prepare in case of increased threats, according to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

They also suggested Berlin was preparing a way to push 200,000 military vehicles across German territory should the alliance be required to join Ukraine’s efforts, though further details were kept classified.

NY Post