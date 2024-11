Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was asked last week if he would step aside if asked to do so by President Elect Trump. He simply said: "No." When asked if the President has the authority to remove the Fed Chief, he also said, "No." When asked to explain, he said, “Not permitted under the law.” Who does he think he is? He's the head of the world's biggest financial cartel, that's who. But does his pride goeth before the fall??