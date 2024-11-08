Democrat Women Call for 4-Year ‘Sex Strike’ to ‘Protest Trump’

Outraged female Democrat voters are taking to social media to call for a four-year “sex strike” to protest President Donald Trump’s election victory.

Trump soared to a historic and decisive victory in Tuesday’s presidential race.

Democrats had pushed the false narrative onto voters that the election was a referendum on abortion rights and protections for women.

However, Trump has long asserted that abortion is up to individual states and he has no plans to make it a federal issue.

Nevertheless, liberal women are now threatening to punish men for voting for Trump.

