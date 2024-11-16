Credit card debt surges to another record high

Americans' credit card debt continues to climb, hitting a fresh record at the end of September, according to a new report from the New York Federal Reserve.

Total credit card debt rose to $1.17 trillion during the third quarter, an increase of $24 billion from the previous quarter, according to the report. It marks the highest level on record in Fed data dating back to 2003.

The report showed total household debt also climbed to a new high of $17.94 trillion, along with balances on mortgages ($12.59 trillion), auto loans ($1.64 trillion) and student loan balances ($1.61 trillion).

"Although household balances continue to rise in nominal terms, growth in income has outpaced debt," said Donghoon Lee, Economic Research Advisor at the New York Fed. "Still, elevated delinquency rates reveal stress for many households, even amid some moderation in delinquency trends this quarter."

While still above pre-pandemic highs, credit card delinquencies did ease some last quarter to 8.8%, down from 9.1% from the previous quarter. Delinquencies for auto loans and mortgages both worsened slightly, rising by 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points respectively.

Fox Business