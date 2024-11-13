California has taken the lead in the race for stupid. NY is running a close second. https://t.co/Hq2D2WZINp — 🗽🇺🇸 Rachel 🇺🇸🗽 ✨#TRUMPWON✨ (@Rachel4Trump_45) November 14, 2024

A county in the northern part of California’s San Francisco Bay Area announced it is reinstating its mask mandate for healthcare workers, reversing a previous plan not to issue the order.

Sonoma County’s health officer on Tuesday announced that the mask order, which goes into effect from Nov. 18 until April 30 of next year, was implemented “given the rising risk of respiratory virus-related illnesses, such as COVID and flu.”

The order applies to health care workers in facilities “regardless of vaccination status” until the order ends.

“Additionally, all businesses and governmental entities with health care delivery facilities must enforce this face mask requirement for all personnel entering patient care areas within the health care delivery facility,” it added.

Patients and visitors, however, are not subject to the countywide mandate.

The order will apply to staff at health care facilities that include hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, infusion centers, dialysis centers, skilled nursing facilities, some long-term care facilities with nursing care, and other facilities with indoor patient care.

“Each year, we see that higher rates of influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses that can cause severe respiratory infections occur between late fall and spring,” Dr. Karen Smith, Sonoma County’s interim health officer, said in a statement. “Influenza and other seasonal respiratory viruses infect tens of millions in the United States each year and can result in serious medical outcomes, including hospitalizations and death.”

