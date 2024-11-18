Brazil’s Socialist First Lady: ‘F**k You, Elon Musk’

Brazilian First Lady Janja Lula da Silva publicly called out billionaire X owner Elon Musk during a G20 social event in Brazil. The country will host the group’s summit next week.

While speaking, the first lady was interrupted by a ship horn, prompting her to say, “It’s Elon Musk,” before adding, “I’m not afraid of you, f**k you, Elon Musk.”

Musk reacted on X with laughing emojis and commented: “They are going to lose the next election.”

The incident highlights the ongoing debate over misinformation on social media platforms. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized Musk’s platform for its policies on the matter, saying, “We cannot allow any platform to undermine democracy and the rights of our citizens.”

His wife’s remarks sparked backlash from Brazilian opposition figures, including former President Jair Bolsonaro, who cautioned that her comments could lead to diplomatic issues for the current administration.