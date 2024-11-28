Bombshell update in Natalie Wood drowning mystery as witnesses reveal who killed her

Natalie Wood screamed for her life while hurling accusations at her A-list actor husband, one of the last people to see the 'West Side Story' star alive has claimed.

The fresh account of one of Hollywood's most shocking and scandalous deaths - along with one from a dying 80-year-old woman - was given to author Marti Rulli, who relayed them to RadarOnline.com.

Wood and Wagner were a nearly unparalleled Hollywood power couple when the 'Splendor in the Grass' actress shockingly drowned to death on Thanksgiving weekend 1981.

Now, the stunning confessions from two new witnesses have painted Wood's 'Hart to Hart' TV star husband Robert Wagner as her alleged killer, after the case was reopened.

Rulli told Radar she believes the new accounts could warrant a fresh grand jury investigation of Wood's death in the dark waters near their yacht Splendour off California's Catalina Island at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 28, 1981.

She described one of the witnesses as a California man who was just 17 at the time of Wood's drowning death, which, after 43 years, remains mired in mystery.

The man, Rulli said, had been a worker on a fishing boat moored near the yacht where the West Side Story was last seen, owned by her husband, Wagner.

Contacting Rulli last year, he recalled hearing Wood's screams - as well as an argument.

'It still bothers him and he wanted to tell me what he knew,' Rulli told radar of the then-young witness.

'He heard an argument, and he told me he heard Natalie's screams that made him feel uncomfortable. But he didn't report it to police because he thought it was an open-and-shut drowning case.'

Both acoounts, Rulli said, coincided with ones given to cops by the boat's captain, Dennis Davern - one of only four aboard the Splendour that night.

He was joined by Wood, Wagner, and a then 38-year-old Christopher Walken - each part an alleged love triangle said to have sent Wagner off the rails.

The man's claim supports testimony by Davern, who told police the Thanksgiving weekend cruise turned violent when Wagner accused Wood, 43, of having an affair with her 'Brainstorm' co-star Christopher Walken, who was also on the yacht.

Davern has claimed a raging Wagner, then 51, allegedly smashed a bottle of wine on a table and began brawling with Wood just before she vanished.

At one point Davern claims he heard Wagner scream: 'Get off my f***ing boat!'

Wagner, now 94, has repeatedly denounced the claims.

Daily Mail