Bill Gates & Jeff Bezos Push for ‘Climate Vaccines’ in Food Supply

Billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are funding schemes that seek to fight “global warming” by using “climate vaccines” in the food supply.

Gates and Bezos are pushing plans to vaccinate livestock animals destined for human consumption to supposedly reduce “methane emissions.”

Bezos, the founder of online retail giant Amazon, is investing $9.4 million to develop a “climate vaccine.”

The “vaccine” is designed to reduce the number of methane-producing microbes in a cow’s stomach, Agriland reported.

The funding comes from his Bezos Earth Fund, a philanthropy he established with $10 billion in 2020.

The fund intends to distribute all of its money by 2030.

All of the money will be used to fund projects to “fight climate change and protect nature.”

Researchers at the United Kingdom’s Pirbright Institute and Royal Veterinary College, and New Zealand’s AgResearch are among the groups receiving funding from Bezos.

The researchers will investigate how a “vaccine” could reduce the methane emitted by cows as they digest and expel food through manure, flatulence, and burping.

