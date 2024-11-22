Alarming satellite image shows China's $9bn secret warship doing military tests in Pacific amid WWIII fears

China's secretive $9 billion warship has been spotted in Pacific ocean from space amid fears of WWIII.

The CNS Liaoning, which is the nation's first operational aircraft carrier, was captured by NASA's Landsat 8 satellite as it was docked in the Bohai Sea and conducted sea trials.

The satellite images showed the Liaoning warship docked among other aircraft carriers at a shipyard, while a separate image showed moving out to sea.

US Navy officials have been monitoring the warship, finding its deck measures about 656 feet long and 131 feet wide, making it smaller than other Chinese carriers.

The images were taken days after US President Biden allowed Ukraine to use American missiles to strike China's ally Russia, which has led to fears that a worldwide war is on the horizon.

China has become Russia's largest trading partner following Western sanctions and now enjoys huge discounts on energy exports while supplying essential technology and consumer goods.

And in September, reports surfaced that the two nations were ramping up joint military drills.

The Chinese military has more than 370 warships and submarines in its fleet, making it the largest naval force created worldwide, and has worked to rapidly increase its fleet while keeping up with US carrier technology.

CNS Liaoning was operating near Japan last year, strapped with guided-missile cruisers and a guided-missile destroyer, when it conducted flight operations with about 20 launches and recoveries of fighters .

Reports also claimed there were around 40 take-offs and landings of helicopters from the carrier.

