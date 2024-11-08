Aaron Rodgers among the favorites to become president in 2028 as shock list is revealed

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is among the favorites to win the presidency in 2028, according to a stunning list released by a betting website.

Rodgers is close with 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the 70-year-old even approached the passer at one point to be his running mate, as the New York Times reported.

And while Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in this year's election, Bookies.com has placed Rodgers as the 13th-most likely person to win the highest office next time around.

The website gave him +3000 odds to win the presidency as an Independent, which translates to an implied probability of 3.2 percent.

Atop the list was incoming Vice President JD Vance at +450 odds, followed by Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom at +575.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in third at +700 while former First Lady Michelle Obama is at +950 and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is at +1000.

Vice President Harris has the sixth-best odds at +1200, or an implied probability of just 7.7 percent.

Rodgers admitted in an interview with Tucker Carlson that he was surprised by RFK Jr.'s approach but considered the offer.

'Oh yeah, I thought about it,' Rodgers said. 'I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it.'

He later hinted that he politely rejected the chance to go into politics.

Daily Mail