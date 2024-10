Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and the architect of the October 7th attack, is dead. The IDF boast of his demise while others may mourn, but the question on everyone's mind is will this single killing bring the war in Gaza to an end? Will Israeli troops now go home? Will the rising civilian death toll finally come to a halt? The resounding answer from Piers Morgan's guests is no, and that is the only thing on which they agree.