What? ABC Prematurely Declares Kamala Winner of 2024 Election

An ABC-affiliated network in Pennsylvania mistakenly aired a ticker showing Vice President Kamala Harris as the winner of Keystone State in the 2024 election, just days before the actual vote.

WNEP-TV, also known as ABC 16, displayed the reportedly incorrect election results during its broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.

The ticker specifically showed Harris winning with 52 percent of the vote to Trump’s 47 percent, a tally of about 3.3 million votes to 3 million. The network even claimed bafflingly that 100 percent of precincts were reported.