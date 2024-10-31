Tucker Carlson Interviews Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, a lifelong Democrat, did eight years in federal prison. By the time he got out in 2020, his party had gone completely insane. He’s now all in for Donald Trump.



(0:00) Blagojevich’s Prison Experience

(10:10) The Left’s Anti-Christian… pic.twitter.com/cWi5hZ4gfL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 30, 2024

(10:10) The Left’s Anti-Christian Agenda

(19:50) What Role Did Barack Obama Play in Destroying Blagojevich’s Life?

(29:58) The Real Reason They Jailed Blagojevich

(43:47) Donald Trump and Blagojevich

(50:13) The Media Covering for the Democrat Elites

(52:57) Will Trump Win?

(1:04:39) What Happens If Kamala Wins?

(1:06:40) How Did Obama Get So Rich and Powerful?

(1:08:34) Will Michelle Obama Run for Office?

(1:11:53) The Clintons and Foreign Wars

(1:29:34) Kamala Harris’s Sickening Campaign