Tucker Carlson Interviews Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, a lifelong Democrat, did eight years in federal prison. By the time he got out in 2020, his party had gone completely insane. He’s now all in for Donald Trump.— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 30, 2024
(0:00) Blagojevich’s Prison Experience
(10:10) The Left’s Anti-Christian… pic.twitter.com/cWi5hZ4gfL
(0:00) Blagojevich’s Prison Experience
(10:10) The Left’s Anti-Christian Agenda
(19:50) What Role Did Barack Obama Play in Destroying Blagojevich’s Life?
(29:58) The Real Reason They Jailed Blagojevich
(43:47) Donald Trump and Blagojevich
(50:13) The Media Covering for the Democrat Elites
(52:57) Will Trump Win?
(1:04:39) What Happens If Kamala Wins?
(1:06:40) How Did Obama Get So Rich and Powerful?
(1:08:34) Will Michelle Obama Run for Office?
(1:11:53) The Clintons and Foreign Wars
(1:29:34) Kamala Harris’s Sickening Campaign
Comments
Post a Comment