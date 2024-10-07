Tucker Carlson Interviews Elon Musk on X

Elon Musk is all in.— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 7, 2024
(0:00) Elon Musk Is All in on Donald Trump
(6:35) Providing Starlink to Victims of Hurricane Helene
(9:22) If Trump Loses, This Is the Last Election
(21:49) The Epstein and Diddy Client List
(33:38) Vaccines
(35:49) The Movement to Decriminalize Crime
(35:49) The Movement to Decriminalize Crime
(50:22) Gavin Newsom
(53:11) Europe’s Declining Birthrate
(57:02) We Need Religion
(1:08:04) Why Is There So Much Anti-Human Messaging?
(1:19:33) AI and the Woke Mind Virus
(1:43:01) Musk’s Role in a Trump Administration