Trump’s NYC rally at Madison Square Garden sells out in just 3 hours

Former President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally at Madison Square Garden sold out in less than three hours, the GOP nominee revealed in an interview with Breitbart News.

Speaking with Breitbart's Matthew Boyle on Saturday, Trump expressed excitement about the event, set for next Sunday, October 27, at 5:00 pm Eastern time.

“We sold it out in less than three hours. But people are going to come anyway. We have big screens outside. It’s going to be unbelievable. So come anyway. I mean, come, maybe you get in, I don’t know, but it sold out very quickly,” Trump told Boyle. “It’s fantastic. It’s going to be fantastic.”



