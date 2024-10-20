Trump works fry cooker at McDonald’s — and MAGA faithful line up to order

Wearing an apron and a red tie, the former president served up some fries and political shade against his rival during a behind-the-counter stint at McDonald’s Sunday, which drew a monster crowd to the Feasterville-Trevose, Pa. fast food restaurant.

McDonald’s has long been one of Trump’s favorite chains, but his visit to the Golden Arches Sunday doubled as an effort to re-up his doubts over Vice President Kamala Harris’ claims that she worked there in the 1980s.

“I’ll tell you what. It’s a great franchise. It’s a great company…look at the crowd over there. Look at how happy everyone is. They’re happy because they want hope,” the commander-in-beef told reporters from the drive-through window.

