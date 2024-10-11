Trump won’t golf until after election following Florida assassination attempt after feds say they can’t protect him on the course

Donald Trump has temporarily retired his golf clubs, and will not be playing the sport again until after the election, according to sources close to the Trump campaign. The decision follows the second assassination attempt on his life at his Florida golf course in Sept. After that, federal agents told the 2024 GOP nominee that they couldn't ensure his safety to a degree they were comfortable with if he continued to play the game, NBC News reported.

Trump was briefed by federal law enforcement agents in two separate meetings to address safety concerns. Both Ronald Rowe, the acting director of the Secret Service, and another official from the national intelligence director's office advised Trump to put his clubs down until after the election.

During the conversation with Rowe, President Trump was told that several of his golf courses are too close to public roads and therefore protection agencies would need to significantly increase security measures in order to keep him safe, which Rowe explained would be a difficult task, as reported by The New York Times.

