Trump expected to work fry cooker at McDonald’s this weekend in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump is expected to work the fry cooker at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania this weekend after raising doubts about Vice President Kamala Harris’ past employment at the fast food restaurant, according to a report.

A source familiar with the matter told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday the GOP presidential nominee will serve up some fast food at the Golden Arches during a campaign stop in the crucial swing state on Sunday.

Trump, for weeks, has questioned whether Harris actually worked at McDonald’s as the Democratic presidential nominee has claimed.

“We don’t want to hear fake promises, even something like she worked very long and hard hours over french fries at McDonalds,” he said in late September in North Carolina. “She never worked at McDonald’s. It’s a fake story.”

Trump, who is a fan of McDonald’s grub, also indicated he would stop by a McDonald’s in mid-October and add cook to his resume.



NY Post

