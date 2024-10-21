The SHOCKING TRUTH about Trump's McDonald’s appearance

Donald Trump recently stopped by a Pennsylvania McDonald’s to make French fries and work the drive thru. But, according to the media, this is actually a big scandal! It’s McDonaldsGate! - McGate? - And Glenn is here to expose it all: Did you know Trump didn’t ACTUALLY get a job at McDonald’s?! And those customers he served were – gasp! – screened beforehand! Can the media be any dumber, Glenn asks? Of course the customers were screened before meeting a man who has already survived 2 assassination attempts! But did the media see the crowd outside the venue? And do they really want to bring up “authenticity” when Kamala Harris is Trump’s opponent?