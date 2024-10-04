Staggering figures reveal the shock way Kamala Harris could WIN the presidential election with ease

Kamala Harris could potentially win Georgia on the strength of a surge of newly naturalized citizens and an uptick in registered Democrats.

Georgia is considered one of the seven key swing states in the 2024 race, as Donald Trump tries to win it back after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.

Polling numbers have been positive of late for Harris, with numbers suggesting she could improve on Biden's marginal victory in the Peach State four years ago.

Boosting Harris' chances are two factors: new voter registration in the state is trending heavily Democrat and newly naturalized citizens outnumber the margin of victory Biden had in the last election.

Around 158,000 migrants are set to receive citizenship in Georgia this year; Biden beat Trump by just 11,779 votes.