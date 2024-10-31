Shock Video: Kentucky Voting Machine Won’t Let Voter Select Trump!

Alarming footage out of Kentucky appears to show a voter being prevented from selecting Donald Trump as his presidential pick.

A viral video shows a man in Laurel County repeatedly attempting to push the Trump-Vance selection on a voting machine as it fails to register his pick.

As the man keeps pushing Trump-Vance, the voting machine instead registers a vote for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz Democrat ticket.

