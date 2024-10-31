Shock Video: Kentucky Voting Machine Won’t Let Voter Select Trump!

Alarming footage out of Kentucky appears to show a voter being prevented from selecting Donald Trump as his presidential pick.
A viral video shows a man in Laurel County repeatedly attempting to push the Trump-Vance selection on a voting machine as it fails to register his pick.
As the man keeps pushing Trump-Vance, the voting machine instead registers a vote for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz Democrat ticket.
🚨 NEW: Some voting machines in Kentucky are NOT ALLOWING voters to select President Trump.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 31, 2024
Instead, when they tap “Trump,” Kamala Harris ends up being selected.
Add it to the list of reasons to switch to paper ballots.
Why does this always seem happen in one direction and not… pic.twitter.com/2QOO93DS1v
