Project Blue Beam: Using a Fake Alien Attack to Take Over the World!

You wake up one morning, and the world has changed. Overnight, archaeological discoveries have shaken the foundations of every major religion, causing chaos and confusion.

Before you can process this information, the sky transforms. Massive, hyper-realistic projections of gods appear above every major city. They speak directly to their followers. Not through their ears - through their minds.

As panic spreads, reports of UFO sightings flood in from around the globe. World leaders call for unity in the face of the extraterrestrial threat. In 48 hours, your entire reality has been upended.

This isn't science fiction. According to some, this is Project Blue Beam - an alleged plan by powerful elites to reshape the world as we know it. But how much of this is true? And what can we do to prepare?