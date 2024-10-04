North Carolina Hurricane Victims: Where Is Our F*cking Government?

Victims of Hurricane Helene’s devastation are voicing their frustration with the federal government’s response to the storm that wiped out communities and claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

The western portion of North Carolina appears to have been hit the worst, with the towns of Asheville, Chimney Rock, Swannanoa, and Biltmore Village among the most damaged by flash flooding.

When asked by an NBC News anchor if she had any “faith” in getting aid from the government, one Asheville woman replied, “No. No.”

“Nobody’s going to help us… I don’t know what we’re going to do,” the resident said from a pile of debris.

Jordan Lanning, another Asheville resident who lost a friend to the floods, told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that the response took “too long”:

“It took five days for Biden to come here, and he didn’t think we were worth coming down to see us himself. He had to fly over on his way to Raleigh,” he said during a Thursday interview.

“It’s disgraceful… I mean, they keep saying ‘We the people.’ No, there is no ‘We the people.’ It is them versus us,” Lanning continued. “Like, they’re not for us. It’s all about them — they tell us what we need instead of listening to us.”

Vice President Kamala Harris has received nationwide backlash for announcing just $750 in immediate Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) aid for Helene victims, just days after her and President Joe Biden’s administration pledged another $8 billion to Ukraine.

NBC: "Do you have any faith in the federal response here?"



Resident of Asheville, NC: "No. No."



Kamala was fundraising in San Francisco this weekend and Biden was holed away at his beach house — when the going gets tough, they get going. pic.twitter.com/Mczs3VveeM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 1, 2024

Source: Breitbart

