North Carolina family devastated after Hurricane Helene flood sweeps mom away from husband’s arms

A North Carolina family is reeling while one of their own is missing after Helene’s devastating floods.
Kim Ashby, 58, is among the hundreds still unaccounted for in western North Carolina after her home was swept away by raging floodwaters.
Ashby, a seventh-grade teacher, was with her husband Rod at their newly completed dream home in Elk Park near the Tennessee border when Helene’s torrential rains began Friday.
After breakfast, Rod looked outside and saw one of the footers attached to the house was getting loose, his family members told FOX Weather.
He ran up to his wife and said they had to evacuate right away.
That was when debris hit the house, and it went into the river, taking the Ashbys with it.
Rod tried to hold onto Kim, but he lost his grip, and she was swept away, family members said.
Rod was found safe hours later, more than 2 miles from the house, after escaping the river.
He even managed to help others in need of rescue.
Kim remains missing.
