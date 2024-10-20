Elon Musk Plans To Give Away $1 million Every Day To Voters Who Sign His Petition

Elon Musk will give $1 million a day to a voter who signs his “free speech and right to bear arms” petition, every day until 5 November.

At an event in Harrisburg Pennsylvania, Musk gave the first check to a lucky signatory.

Wow. @elonmusk just gave away a MILLION dollars to someone who signed his free speech petition. He vows to do this every day until Election Day. pic.twitter.com/7DaPg3MXhQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 20, 2024

“The only thing we ask for the million dollars is that you be spokesperson for the petition and that’s it,” Musk said.

The petition was launched by Musk earlier this month, with the aim of protecting the Constitution, whose protections Musk claims all rest on the First and Second Amendments.