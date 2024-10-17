Michael Cohen Claims Trump Will Disband Congress In Latest Unhinged Meltdown

Disgraced attorney Michael Cohen — a former personal attorney of Donald Trump’s who played a key role in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s dubious “hush money” case against the former president — told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace that Trump will disband the judiciary and Congress in his latest unhinged meltdown.

“This was about my book. He was afraid that the book, “Disloyal,” was critical of him and didn’t want it published. So they created a fraudulent document to have me sign that completely impeded my First Amendment Constitutional right. When I refused to sign the document, they asked me to wait in the hallway,” Cohen, who was convicted of perjury and fraud in connection with matters unrelated to the former president, ranted.

“I did. An hour later three of the biggest marshals you have seen in your life showed up, handcuffed, shackled me, put me in a freezer and sent me back to solitary confinement in Otisville for another 16 days until ultimately my lawyer had me released on a habeas corpus petition,” Cohen further claimed, without evidence.

“The problem is that petition is no longer valid if in fact Trump wins, and he does exactly what he says he will do, rewrite the Constitution. And he is going to destroy our tripartite system, get rid of the judiciary and get rid of the Congress.”

He added, “I can’t believe this is the America that we are talking about. This is something you see in Russia. This is something you see in Saudi Arabia, something you see in North Korea, in China. You don’t see this in the United States of America. But guess what? We do.”

“That’s the type of government that this man is going to run. Especially when he turns around and says he wants loyalty oaths taken and given to him by every single person in his administration. There will be no guardrails.”

Cohen has previously told Wallace that he will be changing his name and leaving the country if Trump returns to the White House in January. “I’m out of here. I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name. I don’t know how it is going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don’t want them moving to where I’m looking to go,” the convicted fraudster said in a segment last month.

Trending Politics