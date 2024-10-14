JD Vance rips ABC’s Martha Raddatz as she tries to downplay Venezuelan gang takeover in Colorado: ‘Do you hear yourself?’

Republican vice presidential hopeful JD Vance went off on ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz Sunday after she tried to fact-check the senator from Ohio about the presence of Venezuelan migrant gangs in Aurora, Colo.

Former President Donald Trump, 78, stumped in the Denver suburb Friday and vented that the Tren de Aragua (TdA) crime syndicate had “overrun” the city.

“The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes — apartment complexes and the mayor said, ‘Our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns,'” Raddatz, 71, told Vance on ABC’s “This Week.”

“Martha, do you hear yourself?” asked Vance, 40, seemingly taken aback by the reporter’s objection. “Only ‘a handful of apartment complexes’ in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’ open border?

“Americans are so fed up with what’s going on,” Vance went on, “and they have every right to be and I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting, because you seem to be more focused [on] nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs.”

Raddatz later tried again, saying TdA “did not invade or take over the city, as Donald Trump said.”

“A few apartment complexes, no big deal,” Vance fired back.

At least 10 individuals with ties to TdA were arrested in September after gang members gained a “stranglehold” on the Whispering Pines Apartments complex and engaged in extortion, child prostitution and other criminal acts, according to a Denver law firm that investigated the situation.

Source: NY Post