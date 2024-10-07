Hurricane expert breaks down on live TV over horrific Cat-5 storm that's set to trigger biggest disaster in Florida history
Hurricane expert breaks down on live TV over horrific Cat-5 storm that's set to trigger biggest disaster in Florida history pic.twitter.com/h0uyOZJ1s6— News and Java 🇺🇲 (@newsandjava) October 7, 2024
Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall in Florida as a Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday morning - and it's expected to be even worse than Helene.
Six million residents are under hurricane watch warnings and many have been ordered to evacuate as 'life-threatening' fifteen-foot-high storm surges and winds of up to 175mph barrel in.