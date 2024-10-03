Georgia sees surge in new voters – at least 120,000 – since Biden dropped out of the race

Polls show former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia, but a surge in new voter registrations and newly naturalized citizens could tilt the results in the Democratic nominee’s favor.

At least 120,000 new voters have registered in the Peach State between July 21 (when President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race) and Sept. 8, according to data released by voter analysis firm L2 Data on Thursday.

The majority of new registrants (56%) were under the age of 34, and slightly more than half (53%) were voters of color – both are demographics that soundly support Harris over Trump.



NY Post



