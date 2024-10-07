Elon Musk says the reason Kamala has so much powerful support is because Epstein client list will come out under Trump

Elon Musk: “I think part of why Kamala’s getting so much support is that, if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is gonna become public”



pic.twitter.com/MPw2jFqdK8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 7, 2024

Elon Musk gave a long-form interview to Tucker Carlson, and in it, he addressed why, in part, he believes Kamala Harris is getting so much support among the celebrity set. Musk believes they have something to hide and they're backing Harris in hopes to cover it up.

"I think part of why Kamala's getting so much support is because if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public. And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome," he said.

If Harris wins, Musk suspects that Democrats will try to shut down X and may try to prosecute the company and Musk himself.

