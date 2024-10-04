Elderly Veteran Clung to Tree in North Carolina for Five Hours Until Hurricane’s Floodwaters Swept Him Away

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

A 75-year-old U.S. Navy veteran clung to a tree for several hours calling out for help amid floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina, but he was eventually swept away and died.

“He was lovable. He would do anything for anybody that he could. He was a father, a grandfather, uncle, a brother and a friend to everybody here,” said Annie Meadows.

Neighbors and relatives heard him crying out for help but were unable to get to him. The trailer he lived in also became a victim to the rising waters from the French Broad River.

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML11'> <div class='widget-content'> <style type="text/css" media="all"> /* begin styles for RSS Feed This is the most basic style to use for a list with no bullets */ } .rss-box { width: 100%; background-color: #ffffff; } .rss-title, rss-title a { margin: 0px 0; padding: 0; } .rss-items { list-style:none; margin:0; padding:0; } .rss-item { margin-bottom: 1em;; font-type: Arial; } .rss-item a:link, .rss-item a:visited, .rss-item a:active { } .rss-item a:hover { } .rss-date { font-size: xx-small; } </style> <p style="margin-top: -102px"> </p> <rssapp-feed id="_xm3HVY4TATW4nwjw"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p style="margin-top: -27px"> </p> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <p> <rssapp-list id="_RYjEQvVIZQEm7Wxk"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <rssapp-list id="_YCzzPHxFidspi7U1"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <!doctype html> <style> .image-container { background-color: #232321; padding: 1px; /* Adds some space around the image */ display: inline-block; /* Allows the container to only wrap around the image */ } .image-container img { display: block; /* Removes any default margin */ } </style> <div align="center"> <div class="image-container"> <a href="https://www.newsandjava.com/" "> <img width="60%" src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEiNcfdYxBgHltUFku5ShgT8sNNUANvESphnWzL_gXEW9NArzJ25oTVJYoNq9Qzyz8y7BSxV70l20nVGfQdpMSAgspc0bwDH8GpJ-nvBY-pvVGJkxuxYgeRkma7G-tMW2teD_374YyZJEYAmdQ_7tEcfdut4CX6IksBWN93w2fptQ1ebA-nym-Y3smT12qU/s1600/bus95.JPG" alt="News and Java" /> </a> </div> <!-- TradingView Widget BEGIN --> <div class="tradingview-widget-container"> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://s3.tradingview.com/external-embedding/embed-widget-ticker-tape.js" async="async" > { "symbols": [ { "proName": "FOREXCOM:SPXUSD", "title": "S&P 500 Index" }, { "description": "Microsoft", "proName": "NASDAQ:MSFT" }, { "description": "Nvidia", "proName": "NASDAQ:NVDA" }, { "description": "Amazon", "proName": "NASDAQ:AMZN" }, { "description": "Telsa", "proName": "NASDAQ:TSLA" }, { "description": "Apple", "proName": "NASDAQ:AAPL" }, { "description": "Costco", "proName": "NASDAQ:COST" }, { "description": "Bitcoin", "proName": "BITSTAMP:BTCUSD" }, { "description": "Walmart", "proName": "NYSE:WMT" }, { "description": "Google", "proName": "NASDAQ:GOOG" }, { "description": "Nasdaq", "proName": "NASDAQ:NDX" } ], "showSymbolLogo": false, "isTransparent": true, "displayMode": "regular", "colorTheme": "light", "locale": "en" } </script> </div> <!-- TradingView Widget END --> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <rssapp-list id="_CtYPfe89gupYr5Ag"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> </div></!doctype></p> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='no-items section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer section' id='footer' name='Footer'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <div class='widget-content'> <div id="ld-4729-4695"></div><script>(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:17285668925809510,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-4729-4695"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="https://cdn2.decide.dev/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");</script> <rssapp-wall id="j6ldA9ghgRVKgazG"></rssapp-wall><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/wall.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p> <div class="shareaholic-canvas" data-app="follow_buttons" data-app-id="28508651" expr:data-title="data:post.title" expr:data-link="data:post.url.canonical"></div></p> </div> </div></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/2075655260-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/338641159-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY7JaV8q_kBxhgQIxSCVk2RK8kj0_w:1728098812601';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2024/10/elderly-veteran-clung-to-tree-in-north.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/10/elderly-veteran-clung-to-tree-in-north.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/10/elderly-veteran-clung-to-tree-in-north.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/839692096046258/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': false, 'adsenseAutoAds': false, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/991df7aaa4d2cf44', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'interstitialAccepted': false, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'Twitter', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Twitter', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '\x26gt;', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '839692096046258', 'pageName': 'Elderly Veteran Clung to Tree in North Carolina for Five Hours Until Hurricane\u2019s Floodwaters Swept Him Away', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: Elderly Veteran Clung to Tree in North Carolina for Five Hours Until Hurricane\u2019s Floodwaters Swept Him Away', 'metaDescription': ''}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'Elderly Veteran Clung to Tree in North Carolina for Five Hours Until Hurricane\u2019s Floodwaters Swept Him Away', 'description': '', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/10/elderly-veteran-clung-to-tree-in-north.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 839692096046258}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'HTML8'}, {'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'HTML4'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML17'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML5'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '839692096046258', 'title': 'Elderly Veteran Clung to Tree in North Carolina for Five Hours Until Hurricane\u2019s Floodwaters Swept Him Away', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML11'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML15'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML13'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'HTML7'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML8', 'header', document.getElementById('HTML8'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML4', 'header', document.getElementById('HTML4'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML17', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML17'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML5', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML5'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML11', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML11'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML15', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML15'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML13', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML13'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'footer', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>