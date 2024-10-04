Elderly Veteran Clung to Tree in North Carolina for Five Hours Until Hurricane’s Floodwaters Swept Him Away
A 75-year-old U.S. Navy veteran clung to a tree for several hours calling out for help amid floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina, but he was eventually swept away and died.
“He was lovable. He would do anything for anybody that he could. He was a father, a grandfather, uncle, a brother and a friend to everybody here,” said Annie Meadows.
Neighbors and relatives heard him crying out for help but were unable to get to him. The trailer he lived in also became a victim to the rising waters from the French Broad River.