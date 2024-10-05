Dolly Parton donates $1M to Hurricane Helene relief effort: ‘These are my people’

Country music legend Dolly Parton has her neighbors’ back in the wake of Hurricane Helene – announcing a huge donation towards the relief efforts.

The “Islands in the Stream” singer announced Friday that she has donated a whopping $1 million to help those impacted by Helene – as folks across the region struggle to recover from the storm that has killed over 200 people.

Parton held a press conference at the Walmart in Newport, Tennessee, in the shadow of the area where the singer was born and raised.

Despite the somber circumstances, residents of the Volunteer State were thrilled to see “Aunt Granny” and the legendary singer was not able to leave a crowd disappointed. Her performer’s instincts took over and she delighted the folks who came out to see her to storm-centric version of one of her classic hits.

“Helene, Helene, Helene, Helene/You came in here and broke us all apart/Helene, Helene, Helene, Helene/But we’re all here to mend these broken hearts,” Parton sang to the tune of her 1973 song “Jolene”.

“I really wish that we were all together for another reason,” Dolly went on, without singing, “Who knew, in our little part of the country here, where I was born and raised just right down the road that we would have this kind of devastation. And I look around and think these are my mountains, these are my valleys, these are my rivers, flowing like a stream. These are my people,” adding in conclusion, “This is my home.”

Source: NY Post

