DHS Refuses to Detain Migrants with Deadly Diseases!

The Louisiana Attorney General is suing the Department of Homeland Security and its leader, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "following the illegal entry into the United States by a Chinese national" who has "a rare, aggressive, and drug-resistant form of tuberculosis, which carries high mortality rates,." AG Liz Murrell says that this person "came into contact with hundreds of detainees and numerous non-detainees," which "has put the health and safety of Louisiana and [the] American people at risk." She wants ICE to detain the migrants until they are checked and they refused. WHY? And why did the AG in Tennessee have to sue to stop criminal migrants from being released into his state! WTF is happening??