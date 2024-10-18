Could Nikki Haley Be an October Surprise?

Nikki Haley is in talks to join President Donald J. Trump on the campaign trail, to appeal to soft-Republican and women voters. While specific plans have not been finalized, it is anticipated they may appear together at a town hall event later this month. This event could potentially involve Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The Trump campaign has worked to close the gap with Vice President Kamala Harris in terms of support among women voters. As part of the effort, Trump has held town halls moderated by female political figures since August.

While suggesting on her new SiriusXM satellite radio program last month that tensions still exist between her and Trump, Haley affirmed she is backing the Republican nominee in November.

The Trump campaign is also aware of outreach efforts by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is attempting to sway Haley’s former supporters. Harris’s team has emphasized courting Republicans, going so far as to tout endorsements from the deeply unpopular former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Representative Liz Cheney.

National Pulse