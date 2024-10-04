Coming Soon ... The 2024 October Surprise

In October of 2016, Wikileaks released “The Podesta emails.” Over twenty-thousand pages of private emails from White House chief of staff, John Podesta. This is the best example of an October Surprise in our lifetimes. “The Podesta emails” opened the minds of millions to the fact that torturing children is a sort of sacrament to the vile creatures in control of our government.

This 2016 October Surprise became known as “Pizza Gate.” And it was a deciding factor in many people voting against Hillary Clinton.

Just as the Sean Combs child rape stories are dominating the public discourse, Hillary Clinton predicts an October Surprise that will smear Kamala Harris, comparing it to Pizza Gate.