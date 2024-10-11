CJ Pearson: 'Race-Baiting Obama Can Kiss My Black Ass'

Former President Barack Obama is urging black men to support Kamala Harris, suggesting that our allegiance should be based on the color of her skin and the chance to “make history.” But I have a simple response to that: my ancestors fought too hard for my right to vote for me to be reduced to a racial checkbox in a political game. I won’t support someone just because they look remotely like me—especially when that person has shown no regard for the real issues facing black communities.

Kamala Harris’s record speaks for itself. She hasn’t made a significant impact on improving the lives of black Americans, let alone black men. Throughout her political career, she’s failed to secure the border, she hasn’t championed economic opportunities that benefit our communities, and her time in office has been marked by political stunts rather than tangible achievements. Yet, President Obama wants us to overlook all of that, to set aside our grievances and “take one for the team.”

But here’s the thing: we’ve been “taking one for the team” when it comes to supporting the Democratic Party for decades. And what has it gotten us? Our inner cities are struggling, violent crime is on the rise, and too many of our communities remain trapped in a cycle of poverty. That’s the reality of progressive policies, not just in a few cities but across the country. We don’t need more of the same—we need leadership that actually delivers.

Barack Obama himself is a prime example of empty promises. When he was president, he talked a big game about hope and change, but where was that hope for black America? Under his leadership, black unemployment remained high, opportunities for upward mobility were scarce, and the issues facing our communities went largely unaddressed. Obama is asking us to support Kamala Harris simply to “make history” again, but history doesn’t pay the bills or create jobs. We’ve seen what happens when symbolic “victories” are prioritized over real progress.

Contrast that with Donald Trump, a president who delivered real results for black Americans. Under Trump’s administration, black unemployment reached its lowest rate in history. Black-owned businesses saw growth, wages increased, and the First Step Act brought meaningful criminal justice reform that reunited families and offered second chances to those who had been left behind. Trump wasn’t interested in pandering; he was interested in delivering. He didn’t ask us to support him just because of our skin color—he earned our support through policies that made a tangible difference.

And that’s just some of why I won’t be supporting Kamala Harris, no matter how much Obama tries to guilt-trip us into it. I’ll support a leader who respects my right to think for myself and who sees me as more than just a voter to be herded into line. I’ll support a leader who has a track record of delivering on his promises to our community. Barack, it’s not rocket science—it’s common sense.

So no, I’m not going to support Kamala Harris simply because she “looks like me.” That kind of identity-based appeal is not just lazy—it’s insulting. Our votes are not owned by any party or any politician. We deserve leaders who will treat us with respect, who understand the challenges we face, and who are willing to fight for real change. Until then, I’ll keep my vote—and my support—where it belongs: with those who have proven they care about the success of all Americans, regardless of race.

And if you think otherwise, Obama, you can kiss my black ass.

My name is CJ Pearson. I’m 22 years old. And in 25 days, I’ll be joining millions of other young black men and voting for Donald J. Trump!



And we don’t give a damn about what Barack Obama has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/tKzupKL0N1 — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) October 11, 2024

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML11'> <div class='widget-content'> <style type="text/css" media="all"> /* begin styles for RSS Feed This is the most basic style to use for a list with no bullets */ } .rss-box { width: 100%; background-color: #ffffff; } .rss-title, rss-title a { margin: 0px 0; padding: 0; } .rss-items { list-style:none; margin:0; padding:0; } .rss-item { margin-bottom: 1em;; font-type: Arial; } .rss-item a:link, .rss-item a:visited, .rss-item a:active { } .rss-item a:hover { } .rss-date { font-size: xx-small; } </style> <p style="margin-top: -102px"> </p> <rssapp-feed id="_xm3HVY4TATW4nwjw"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p style="margin-top: -27px"> </p> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <rssapp-list id="_RYjEQvVIZQEm7Wxk"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <rssapp-list id="_YCzzPHxFidspi7U1"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <!doctype html> <style> .image-container { background-color: #232321; padding: 1px; /* Adds some space around the image */ display: inline-block; /* Allows the container to only wrap around the image */ } .image-container img { display: block; /* Removes any default margin */ } </style> <div align="center"> <div class="image-container"> <a href="https://www.newsandjava.com/" "> <img width="60%" src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEiNcfdYxBgHltUFku5ShgT8sNNUANvESphnWzL_gXEW9NArzJ25oTVJYoNq9Qzyz8y7BSxV70l20nVGfQdpMSAgspc0bwDH8GpJ-nvBY-pvVGJkxuxYgeRkma7G-tMW2teD_374YyZJEYAmdQ_7tEcfdut4CX6IksBWN93w2fptQ1ebA-nym-Y3smT12qU/s1600/bus95.JPG" alt="News and Java" /> </a> </div> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <rssapp-list id="_CtYPfe89gupYr5Ag"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> </div></!doctype> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='no-items section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer section' id='footer' name='Footer'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <div class='widget-content'> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <p> <rssapp-wall id="j6ldA9ghgRVKgazG"></rssapp-wall><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/wall.js" type="text/javascript" async></script></p> <!-- ShareThis BEGIN --> <div class="sharethis-inline-follow-buttons"></div> <!-- ShareThis END --> </div> </div></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/2689662030-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/3650705295-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY6zduMKDgkNp6O1w4bnx10f2eQNwg:1728727452225';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2024/10/cj-pearson-race-baiting-obama-can-kiss.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/10/cj-pearson-race-baiting-obama-can-kiss.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/10/cj-pearson-race-baiting-obama-can-kiss.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/4907033128656303605/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': false, 'adsenseAutoAds': false, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/2cf6cc78b9cca474', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'interstitialAccepted': false, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'Twitter', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Twitter', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '\x26gt;', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '4907033128656303605', 'postImageThumbnailUrl': 'https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEg1eL4O2rsCYyg4q9hLikVKeaWAO2lc5mNsyDLPsTRJnOw2Bc4dkSl28d5ER3iIJfdjqfJivRmKe62LLFe1Qn2CQSbTRhxDUuVOUE26t6VYztb19GZbZtdViBuigLSla2F7k6A2EQa2yhyphenhyphenMV9RwAY1X831coedS1EtgxoWCH6re00WbLHSIAam-tsYnVIo/s72-c/obama1011.jpg', 'postImageUrl': 'https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEg1eL4O2rsCYyg4q9hLikVKeaWAO2lc5mNsyDLPsTRJnOw2Bc4dkSl28d5ER3iIJfdjqfJivRmKe62LLFe1Qn2CQSbTRhxDUuVOUE26t6VYztb19GZbZtdViBuigLSla2F7k6A2EQa2yhyphenhyphenMV9RwAY1X831coedS1EtgxoWCH6re00WbLHSIAam-tsYnVIo/s1600/obama1011.jpg', 'pageName': 'CJ Pearson: \x27Race-Baiting Obama Can Kiss My Black Ass\x27', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: CJ Pearson: \x27Race-Baiting Obama Can Kiss My Black Ass\x27', 'metaDescription': ''}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'CJ Pearson: \x27Race-Baiting Obama Can Kiss My Black Ass\x27', 'description': '', 'featuredImage': 'https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEg1eL4O2rsCYyg4q9hLikVKeaWAO2lc5mNsyDLPsTRJnOw2Bc4dkSl28d5ER3iIJfdjqfJivRmKe62LLFe1Qn2CQSbTRhxDUuVOUE26t6VYztb19GZbZtdViBuigLSla2F7k6A2EQa2yhyphenhyphenMV9RwAY1X831coedS1EtgxoWCH6re00WbLHSIAam-tsYnVIo/s1600/obama1011.jpg', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/10/cj-pearson-race-baiting-obama-can-kiss.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 4907033128656303605}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'HTML8'}, {'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'HTML4'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML17'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML5'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '4907033128656303605', 'title': 'CJ Pearson: \x27Race-Baiting Obama Can Kiss My Black Ass\x27', 'featuredImage': 'https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEg1eL4O2rsCYyg4q9hLikVKeaWAO2lc5mNsyDLPsTRJnOw2Bc4dkSl28d5ER3iIJfdjqfJivRmKe62LLFe1Qn2CQSbTRhxDUuVOUE26t6VYztb19GZbZtdViBuigLSla2F7k6A2EQa2yhyphenhyphenMV9RwAY1X831coedS1EtgxoWCH6re00WbLHSIAam-tsYnVIo/s1600/obama1011.jpg', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML11'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML13'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'HTML7'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML8', 'header', document.getElementById('HTML8'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML4', 'header', document.getElementById('HTML4'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML17', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML17'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML5', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML5'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML11', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML11'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML13', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML13'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'footer', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>