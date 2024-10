Bill O'Reilly joins "On Balance" to discuss the state of the race as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump worked to energize key voter groups. Harris aimed to connect with Black men at a Detroit town hall presented by "The Breakfast Club" and host Charlamagne Tha God. Meanwhile, Trump taped a Fox News town hall with an all-female audience moderated by Harris Faulkner. Allies of both politicians are concerned these constituencies might be slipping away.