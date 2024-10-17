Bill O'Reilly Explains Why Kamala Harris' Fox News Interview is Insulting

Bill expands on the Kamala Harris Fox News interview and why you should be insulted by it.

Comments

  1. TrentOctober 17, 2024 at 3:26 PM

    She shows up late, and refuses to answer reasonable questions. This one is going to be an example of what not to do for the next hundred years.

    ReplyDelete

Post a Comment