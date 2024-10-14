Biden tells Iran that attempts on Trump’s life would be act of war

President Biden quietly tasked his National Security Council to warn Iran that the US would view any Tehran-backed assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump as an act of war, according to a report.

Behind the scenes, the Harris-Biden administration has reportedly pressed Iran to halt its plottings against Trump and other former members of his administration amid elevated security threats from the US adversary.

“We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats,” NSC spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement.

"Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences.”

The White House has refrained from publicly warning Iran that attempts on the lives of current or former US officials would be seen as an act of war, but Biden, 81, has told the NSC to make that known privately, according to the Washington Post.

NY Post

