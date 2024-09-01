What happens if Trump wins from PRISON?

Special counsel Jack Smith has revived his classified documents case against Donald Trump. But why is he doing this so close to the election? Will the Supreme Court's immunity ruling apply here? And what would happen if Trump wins the election from prison? Former U.S. DoJ Assistant Attorney General and Center for Renewing America senior fellow Jeff Clark joins Glenn to break it all down: “I would not be surprised if [this judge] sentenced President Trump to prison.” But he also explains why he believes the American people will see through the Left’s attempt to “criminalize politics” and realize that we have become a banana republic.

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> <div class='post-footer-line post-footer-line-1'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML11'> <div class='widget-content'> <style type="text/css" media="all"> /* begin styles for RSS Feed This is the most basic style to use for a list with no bullets */ } .rss-box { width: 100%; background-color: #ffffff; } .rss-title, rss-title a { margin: 0px 0; padding: 0; } .rss-items { list-style:none; margin:0; padding:0; } .rss-item { margin-bottom: 1em;; font-type: Arial; } .rss-item a:link, .rss-item a:visited, .rss-item a:active { } .rss-item a:hover { } .rss-date { font-size: xx-small; } </style> <p style="margin-top: -122px"> </p> <rssapp-feed id="_xm3HVY4TATW4nwjw"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p style="margin-top: -35px"> </p> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <rssapp-list id="_ReNI37DQgOtEibTt"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <rssapp-list id="_RYjEQvVIZQEm7Wxk"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <rssapp-list id="_WmDAbknw3Bk7aXpo"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <rssapp-list id="_DeEAXK1UqnwKo7MY"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <a href="https://www.drudgereport.com/" target="_blank" ><img border="0" data-original-height="688" data-original-width="1033" height="100%" width="100%" src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEga-Cijs2Ap1_mEy2ZfAG9qFfRR4ahTVoLb_RTwhKVfWvPPCAU-ym_NH5b3RGbvsl-yBWrfqjmQJdJzMT5h-JvAPZQNzfctVEIRCgm-sYz51fbvzD2g-XUZ89ePxE3Thjt_KuBu_VMDS7lxWQElXD4WE497CmEoITB09K-t1Bt4sUZdFLSIO8rU0ukwFdE/s1600/drudge8302.JPG" /></a> <rssapp-list id="KEGQvIl4JKa8C2r0"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='no-items section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer section' id='footer' name='Footer'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <div class='widget-content'> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <div class="shareaholic-canvas" data-app="follow_buttons" data-app-id="28508651" expr:data-title="data:post.title" expr:data-link="data:post.url.canonical"></div> </div> </div></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/4224635057-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/2430006334-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY597ZLl-PsOgYowuNp0V_C3rHMNtA:1725244526506';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2024/09/what-happens-if-trump-wins-from-prison.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/09/what-happens-if-trump-wins-from-prison.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/09/what-happens-if-trump-wins-from-prison.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/362375138721867884/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': false, 'adsenseAutoAds': false, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/58a5844b9c8124ff', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'interstitialAccepted': false, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'Twitter', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Twitter', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '\x26gt;', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '362375138721867884', 'postImageThumbnailUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RnWQsGvDd1s/default.jpg', 'postImageUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RnWQsGvDd1s/hqdefault.jpg', 'pageName': 'What happens if Trump wins from PRISON?', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: What happens if Trump wins from PRISON?', 'metaDescription': ''}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'What happens if Trump wins from PRISON?', 'description': '', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AEn0k_u03XWlDjGyUfV987Csybex2KvntEE3jRuPA--vMcUMtNf4jeZouocrB_R8ivq5G0RQtDo2yjKHQlJACZn6QLjkFpTEkKFXvS0PTibsyAuwegPWDw', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/09/what-happens-if-trump-wins-from-prison.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 362375138721867884}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'HTML8'}, {'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'HTML4'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'HTML1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML5'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '362375138721867884', 'title': 'What happens if Trump wins from PRISON?', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AEn0k_u03XWlDjGyUfV987Csybex2KvntEE3jRuPA--vMcUMtNf4jeZouocrB_R8ivq5G0RQtDo2yjKHQlJACZn6QLjkFpTEkKFXvS0PTibsyAuwegPWDw', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [{'regionName': 'footer2', 'items': [{'name': 'labels', 'label': ''}]}], 'allBylineItems': [{'name': 'labels', 'label': ''}]}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML11'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML13'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'HTML7'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML8', 'header', document.getElementById('HTML8'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML4', 'header', document.getElementById('HTML4'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML1', 'header', document.getElementById('HTML1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML5', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML5'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML11', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML11'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML13', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML13'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'footer', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>