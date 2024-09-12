Trump Proposes Overtime Tax Elimination

Former President Donald Trump proposed eliminating taxes on overtime pay during a rally in Tucson, Arizona, asserting it would incentivize hard-working citizens and simplify hiring processes. He emphasized that those who work overtime deserve better representation in Washington, and this proposal builds on his previous calls to end taxes on tipped wages and Social Security benefits, appealing to various voter demographics. Economists, however, express concerns that such tax cuts could significantly inflate the federal deficit, with estimates suggesting a potential increase of $150 to $250 billion over the next decade. Trump did not provide details on securing congressional support for this initiative. Vice President Kamala Harris has echoed similar proposals, indicating a competitive economic debate as both candidates vie for voter approval ahead of the upcoming election. Trump's plan aims to address economic grievances amid rising costs and shrinking paychecks for many American families.