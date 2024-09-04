SHOWDOWN! Rabbi Shmuley vs Candace Owens

Rabbi Shmuley and Candace Owens have maintained a bitter feud over at least two years, having accused each other of everything from hypocrisy to lying to outright bigotry. Shmuley heavily criticised Owens for her embrace of Kanye West after his antisemitic tirades. Owens has hit back, claiming that Shmuley has harassed her publicly, blackmailed her and twisted her statements to present her as a hater of Jewish people.
Rabbi Shmuley said that he was unaware Candace Owens would have access to a laptop during the debate. This detail was not discussed with either party beforehand.