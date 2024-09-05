Kamala Harris lacks the minimum skills set to be president

Vice President Kamala Harris lacks the minimum skills necessary to serve as president. That conclusion also means she lacks the skills to be Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s military. The absolute whiff that was her sit-down with CNN’s Dana Bash demonstrated Harris’s skills deficit. The upcoming debate—unless the moderators wholly avoid asking her even a moderately difficult question—will confirm this conclusion.

The Constitution’s requirements are simple: the president must be at least 35, be a natural born citizen, and must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years. Harris checks all three boxes. (The Qualifications Clause is set forth in Article II, Section 1, Clause 5.)

But what are the skills that are actually required to get most decisions right and to avoid catastrophically wrong decisions?

First, a president must be able to identify, hire and retain qualified senior staff to help him or her. Every president makes personnel mistakes but they must master this skill or at least hire people who can do so as Chief of Staff and Cabinet secretaries.

Next, the president must be able to absorb an enormous amount of incoming information and to make sense of it. He or she must be able to prioritize the crucial data provided them and understand the choices they confront as a result of that information. Then they have to be at least an average decision-maker. Again, every president makes mistakes. We cannot expect, because we will never get, a "perfect" president. But between the choices we are given, who makes the better decisions more often than the other candidate?

A president must also be able to communicate to his or her subordinates in the Executive Branch, which includes the military, what their decisions are and in what order they are to be implemented. They also need to be able to recall their decisions, follow-up on them, and change course when the results do not match the expectations.

Finally, a president must be willing and able to communicate that which needs to be communicated to a free people via a free press. He or she has to be ready, willing and able to explain and persuade what they and the country are about.

Kamala Harris is afraid of the media—even the extremely friendly media. She will not sit down for interviews because every interview she has given has been a disaster for her. She can’t communicate and her rate of staff turnover is deeply worrisome.

Those in the legacy media telling you otherwise about Harris’s skills are the same people who told you Biden was just fine up until he displayed in unmistakable fashion that he isn’t. Harris is not ready to be president, and there is zero indication that she can grow into the job or even has confidence in her own ability to do so.

Full Article: Fox News

