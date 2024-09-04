Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Tense Reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a tense reunion on Wednesday, amid their ongoing divorce.

The Hustlers star, 55, was seen arriving at the office building they share in Los Angeles, only to see the 52-year-old actor leaving just half an hour later.

The hitmaker came to the office with her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, after grabbing lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The star — who filed for divorce at the end of August — shielded her eyes with a pair of oversized sunglasses, and accessorized with gold hoops.

Meanwhile Ben, who was spotted leaving the office building in his car, sported a grey jacket over a pink shirt.

He had a smattering of stubble on his face.

Lopez and Affleck have not been publicly seen together since she filed for divorce last month.

The superstar also shared a clip to her Instagram page in the same outfit, as she promoted her Delola Cocktail brand

She and Ben are still trying to offload their $68 million marital home in Beverly Hills, despite putting the mega-mansion on the market over a month ago.

Meanwhile Ben is now 'slowly moving into his new home,' which is 'where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves,' a source recently informed People.

He closed escrow on his $20.5M five-bedroom, six-bathroom Brentwood mansion on July 24, which was also Jennifer's birthday.

The Argo director amicably co-parents his three children - Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 - with his first wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck spent months trailed by feverish speculation that their marriage was on the verge of collapse, culminating in Jennifer finally filing for divorce on their second wedding anniversary, August 20.