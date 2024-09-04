Hot NYC club bans cell phones to get more people on the dance floor

They want to get people off their phones and on the dance floor.

The Palace, a sceney lounge and night club in Soho that draws a fashionable crowd in their 20’s and 30’s, will forbid guests from using their phones starting Thursday.

Owner Ben Robertshaw told The Post that the new rule intends to promote privacy and more socializing on the dance floor — the club is known for its DJs and bringing in big names such as Diplo and Kelis.

“We want to make sure people really enjoy living in the moment,” said Robertshaw, 37. “People are worried or anxious [about] documenting the moment rather than experiencing it.”

The club announced the new policy with a post on Instagram last week.

“After three amazing years, we have decided to try something different,” it read. “The Palace will restrict all cell phone use inside … enjoy the experience.”

Robertshaw said the post generated a lot of chatter, but he ultimately decided to turn off the comments to encourage guests to check it out for themselves.

“You’re either going to like this or you’re not,” he said.

He has invested around $10,000 in hundreds of Yondr phone-free pouches, which are often used at comedy shows to ensure that jokesters’ sets aren’t recorded via smartphone before they appear on Netflix or Max.

To enter into The Palace, guests will have to place their phones inside a pouch. A bouncer will then lock the pouch and return it to guests to carry around. It will be unlocked when they exit.

Anyone who wants to make a call or text will have to unlock their phone and exit the facility, then lock up the pouch once again upon entry.

“It’ll be interesting to see how it goes,” Robertshaw said. “If people need a pen and paper [to get a phone number], we’ve got that at the bar.”