Georgia School Shooter Colt Gray Faces Judge After Massacre

A 14-year-old Georgia high schooler is accused of killing two students and two teachers in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School. Colt Gray allegedly opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle he got from his dad for Christmas, killing four and injuring nine others. Gray was charged as an adult with four counts of murder. His father, Colin Gray, appeared in court after him. Colin was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and eight counts of cruelty to children for allegedly supplying the rifle to his son.