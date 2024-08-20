YouTube censors Glenn for NONVIOLENT content, but is fine with THESE videos?

YouTube recently censored Glenn Beck's newsmaking interview with British independent journalist Tommy Robinson about the UK riots. Media outlets and officials in Great Britain and the European Union have claimed that Robinson's rhetoric instigated the violent riots, but he called for NONVIOLENCE in his interview with Glenn: "They're saying it's Tommy Robinson [calling for violence]. Whereas the truth, if you watch my videos, is the total opposite." So, why would YouTube censor the video and declare it "inappropriate or offensive to some audiences"? Is the company bowing to a global censorship regime? Glenn asks these questions and also highlights some content that YouTube HASN'T censored, including a video of Kamala Harris saying that BLM "should not" "let up" as they were burning cities and attacking police officers.